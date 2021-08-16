Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

AMDUF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.