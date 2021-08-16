American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.26 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47.

Several research firms recently commented on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

