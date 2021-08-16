Alien Worlds Market Cap Hits $305.88 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $305.88 million and approximately $384.65 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00139107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00157639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.14 or 1.00019087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.40 or 0.00906045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.81 or 0.06961260 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

