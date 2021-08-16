Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of SGC opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

