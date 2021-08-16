Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Select Medical stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

