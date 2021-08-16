Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1048 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by 1,574.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.95 on Monday. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

