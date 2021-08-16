Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

