PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.30 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

