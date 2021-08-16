MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.07.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
