MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.