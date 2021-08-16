Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WSFS stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

