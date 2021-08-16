Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

