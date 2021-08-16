Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.