Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE UTF opened at $29.83 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

