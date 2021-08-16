Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

