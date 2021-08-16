Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.24). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE OSH opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.84.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $353,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,918 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,747.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

