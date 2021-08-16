Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.