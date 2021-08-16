USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,790. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

