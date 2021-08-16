Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $43.02 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

