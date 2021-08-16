3,681 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 180,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $43.54 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

