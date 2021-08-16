Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.42 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

