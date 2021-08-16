ByteNext Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $464,858.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00139107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00157639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.14 or 1.00019087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.40 or 0.00906045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.81 or 0.06961260 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.