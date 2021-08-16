DREP Hits Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017156 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.41 or 0.00937905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00110790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

