Dogecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.90 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion and approximately $7.90 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00396748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,882,104,449 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

