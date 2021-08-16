Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.
In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
