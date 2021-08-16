Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

