HC Wainwright Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $4.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

