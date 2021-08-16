USA Financial Portformulas Corp Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of CROX opened at $146.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

