USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $353,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of AFG opened at $134.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

