USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 6,035 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.94. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

