Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 331,068 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $101.47 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $105.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

