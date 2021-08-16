Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.92.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

