Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.92.
NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
