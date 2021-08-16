Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of ARZTY opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Aryzta Company Profile

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

