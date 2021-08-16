Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $11.39 on Monday. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
Zenvia Company Profile
