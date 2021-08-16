Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $138.85 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

