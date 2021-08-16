Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.22 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

