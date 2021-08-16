Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 46.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,508 shares of company stock worth $19,161,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $321.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.