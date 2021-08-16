Unigestion Holding SA Sells 4,349 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

