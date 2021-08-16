Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,039,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,077 shares of company stock worth $12,533,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

