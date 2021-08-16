VerusCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,498.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $53.08 million and approximately $28,498.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00158153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.58 or 0.99529917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00910269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.54 or 0.07094113 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,779,329 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.