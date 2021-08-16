ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ITV has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

