Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKIUF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.