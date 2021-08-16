Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,021 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.