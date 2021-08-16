Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.78 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

