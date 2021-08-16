Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

