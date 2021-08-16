BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 771,570 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 325,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 253.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

