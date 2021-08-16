POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.