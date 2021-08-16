Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

