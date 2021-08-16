Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

