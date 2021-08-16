Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

GGG opened at $78.29 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.