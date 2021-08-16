We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $251.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

