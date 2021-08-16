We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 5,685 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 154.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

